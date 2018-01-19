Manchester United Keep Tabs on Lassana Diarra But Frenchman 'Prefers' Move to PSG

Manchester United are set to go head to head with Paris Saint-Germain in a bid to sign ex-Arsenal ace Lassana Diarra, as the January transfer window enters its latter stages.

Jose Mourinho is aware of the French midfielder's ability, who he signed Diarra from Le Havre during his spell at Chelsea. However, Diarra moved to Arsenal just four-months later as he saw little game time at Stamford Bridge.

Diarra is currently looking for a new club after his contract with Al Jazira was terminated last month and has had interest shown in him by PSG - as they look to replace Thiago Motta who's currently sidelined with a calf injury.

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/GettyImages

The French midfielder impressed during his time with Marseille last season but is now desperate for a move to one of the two European giants this January, according to reports.

Le Parisien reports that Man Utd are keen to bring in the 32-year-old, but Diarra's preferred choice would be a return to his motherland and to join Ligue 1 runaway leaders PSG.



Mourinho's interest in the former Arsenal player has subsequently slowed down negotiations between the Parisians and Diarra. However, reports suggest that the Frenchman is still likely to make his desired move to Paris.



Former Chelsea manager Mourinho knows Diarra well having coached him twice at Chelsea and Real Madrid. The midfielder - who has 34 caps for France - was in England last week, but has since returned to the French capital as negotiations progress.

He joined Portsmouth from Arsenal in 2008, before leaving for Real Madrid in a £18m move in 2009, where he stayed for three seasons before moving to Russia.