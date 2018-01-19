The 2018 MLS SuperDraft is here, with the annual event kicking off Friday in Philadelphia.

The draft is a four-round affair, with the first two taking place as part of the national soccer coaches' convention, and the following two taking place over a conference call two days later.

As an expansion team, Los Angeles FC has the first pick in the draft, followed by the remaining 22 sides in reverse order of how they finished in the 2017 season. Previous trades mean that not every team has a first-round pick, though, while some clubs have multiple picks in the opening round, such as the Montreal Impact, who are slated to pick fourth and seventh overall, and the New England Revolution, who have the eighth and ninth overall selections. LAFC reportedly traded for a second top-three pick as well, with the Washington Post claiming that it sent $200,000 in allocation money to D.C. United for the No. 3 pick.

The draft field includes seven Generation Adidas players–star underclassmen whose salary will not count against a drafting club's budget until they hit a certain playing time allotment. Those seven players are: Mo Adams (M, Syracuse), Francis Atuahene (F, Michigan), Joao Moutinho (D, Akron), Edward Opoku (F, Virginia), Mason Toye (F, Indiana), Ema Twumasi (M, Wake Forest) and Gordon Wild (F, Maryland).

You can watch the full draft live, streaming via MLS, here starting at 11 a.m. ET:

Here is the order for the 2018 MLS SuperDraft (refresh for most recent picks):

ROUND 1

1. Los Angeles FC

2. LA Galaxy

3. Los Angeles FC (via D.C. United)

4. Montreal Impact (via Colorado Rapids)

5. Minnesota United

6. Orlando City

7. Montreal Impact

8. New England Revolution (via Philadelphia Union)

9. New England Revolution

10. Real Salt Lake

11. FC Dallas

12. San Jose Earthquakes

13. Sporting Kansas City

14. Atlanta United

15. Chicago Fire

16. New York Red Bulls

17. Vancouver Whitecaps

18. Sporting Kansas City (via Portland Timbers)

19. New York City FC

20. Houston Dynamo

21. Columbus Crew

22. Seattle Sounders

23. Toronto FC

ROUND 2

24. Los Angeles FC

25. Colorado Rapids (via LA Galaxy)

26. Vancouver Whitecaps (via D.C. United)

27. Colorado Rapids

28. Minnesota United

29. FC Dallas (via Orlando City)

30. San Jose Earthquakes (via Montreal Impact)

31. New York Red Bulls (via Philadelphia Union)

32. Columbus Crew (via New England Revolution)

33. Real Salt Lake

34. FC Dallas

35. San Jose Earthquakes

36. Atlanta United (via Sporting Kansas City)

37. Montreal Impact (via Atlanta United)

38. Chicago Fire

39. New York Red Bulls

40. LA Galaxy (via Vancouver Whitecaps)

41. Minnesota United (via Portland Timbers)

42. New York City FC

43. Houston Dynamo

44. Columbus Crew

45. Seattle Sounders

46. Toronto FC