Which player did your favorite team select? Follow all of the picks from the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.
The 2018 MLS SuperDraft is here, with the annual event kicking off Friday in Philadelphia.
The draft is a four-round affair, with the first two taking place as part of the national soccer coaches' convention, and the following two taking place over a conference call two days later.
As an expansion team, Los Angeles FC has the first pick in the draft, followed by the remaining 22 sides in reverse order of how they finished in the 2017 season. Previous trades mean that not every team has a first-round pick, though, while some clubs have multiple picks in the opening round, such as the Montreal Impact, who are slated to pick fourth and seventh overall, and the New England Revolution, who have the eighth and ninth overall selections. LAFC reportedly traded for a second top-three pick as well, with the Washington Post claiming that it sent $200,000 in allocation money to D.C. United for the No. 3 pick.
The draft field includes seven Generation Adidas players–star underclassmen whose salary will not count against a drafting club's budget until they hit a certain playing time allotment. Those seven players are: Mo Adams (M, Syracuse), Francis Atuahene (F, Michigan), Joao Moutinho (D, Akron), Edward Opoku (F, Virginia), Mason Toye (F, Indiana), Ema Twumasi (M, Wake Forest) and Gordon Wild (F, Maryland).
You can watch the full draft live, streaming via MLS, here starting at 11 a.m. ET:
Here is the order for the 2018 MLS SuperDraft (refresh for most recent picks):
ROUND 1
1. Los Angeles FC
2. LA Galaxy
3. Los Angeles FC (via D.C. United)
4. Montreal Impact (via Colorado Rapids)
5. Minnesota United
6. Orlando City
7. Montreal Impact
8. New England Revolution (via Philadelphia Union)
9. New England Revolution
10. Real Salt Lake
11. FC Dallas
12. San Jose Earthquakes
13. Sporting Kansas City
14. Atlanta United
15. Chicago Fire
16. New York Red Bulls
17. Vancouver Whitecaps
18. Sporting Kansas City (via Portland Timbers)
19. New York City FC
20. Houston Dynamo
21. Columbus Crew
22. Seattle Sounders
23. Toronto FC
ROUND 2
24. Los Angeles FC
25. Colorado Rapids (via LA Galaxy)
26. Vancouver Whitecaps (via D.C. United)
27. Colorado Rapids
28. Minnesota United
29. FC Dallas (via Orlando City)
30. San Jose Earthquakes (via Montreal Impact)
31. New York Red Bulls (via Philadelphia Union)
32. Columbus Crew (via New England Revolution)
33. Real Salt Lake
34. FC Dallas
35. San Jose Earthquakes
36. Atlanta United (via Sporting Kansas City)
37. Montreal Impact (via Atlanta United)
38. Chicago Fire
39. New York Red Bulls
40. LA Galaxy (via Vancouver Whitecaps)
41. Minnesota United (via Portland Timbers)
42. New York City FC
43. Houston Dynamo
44. Columbus Crew
45. Seattle Sounders
46. Toronto FC