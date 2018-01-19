Newcastle Plot Loan Move for Everton Winger Aaron Lennon as Sam Allardyce Plans to Trim Squad

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Newcastle United are plotting a January loan swoop for Aaron Lennon as the Everton winger sees competition hot up for a first-team berth.

ESPN has claimed that sources close to the north east side want to bring the veteran wide man to St.James' Park, if first team opportunities on Merseyside prove to be less fruitful in the next few months.

Lennon, who is a popular member of the Blues' set up, has seen competition for a place in Sam Allardyce's squad increase this month with the arrival of Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott from Besiktas and Arsenal respectively.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It is the latter of those signings that could have the biggest impact on Lennon's chances of regular football, with Walcott primarily utilised as a right winger during his professional career.

With Yannick Bolasie also returning to full fitness after a year long lay off with a cruciate knee ligament injury and Gylfi Sigurdsson's improving form, Lennon may find it hard to come by regular minutes at Goodison Park in the second half of the season.

It is this dilemma that has led Newcastle to possibly look at bringing him in as part of Rafael Benitez's senior squad as the Spaniard eyes his own reinforcements.

(You may also be interested in - Amanda Staveley Insists Newcastle Bid 'Still on Table' Despite 'Hurtful' Mike Ashley Comments)

Benitez wants to keep the Magpies in the Premier League but has been hamstrung by his attempts to attract new players to the club due to the financial constraints imposed by Mike Ashley.

Benitez has implored Newcastle's owner to stump up funds to allow him to strengthen his squad, but he may end up having to make do with loan signings if Ashley doesn't release money for permanent deals.

Lennon would be a good coup, albeit temporarily, for Newcastle due to his pace and work rate, but he would face a fight to wrestle the right wing berth away from first-choice option Matt Ritchie if he rocked up on Tyneside.

Newcastle could face competition from Burnley for Lennon's signature after the Clarets signalled their intent to try and sign the 30-year-old.

However, it is up for debate just where Lennon will ply his trade once the January transfer window closes in 12 days' time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters