Nuri Sahin Reveals Ironic Reason He Left Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund in 2014

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Nuri Sahin has said he wanted to stay at Liverpool for the long-term, but could not resist the prospect of returning to Borussia Dortmund with Jurgen Klopp.

The 29-year-old joined the Reds on loan from Real Madrid in 2012, before the season-long deal was ended prematurely in January.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL

Sahin returned to former club Dortmund after the termination, before signing permanently for the German side near the end of the 2013/14 season.

The Turkish midfielder reveals he could have seen Merseyside being his future, if it were not for Klopp wishing to bring him back (as quoted by the Echo).

Dennis Grombkowski/GettyImages

"At Liverpool, I started the season very well, but once I had an offer from Dortmund in the middle of the season, I just couldn't resist the prospect of working with Jurgen Klopp again, so I decided to leave.

"If Dortmund didn't make an offer for me, then I would have stayed at Liverpool for many years. But the idea of working again with Juergen Klopp and competing in the Champions League was very tempting."

Nadine Rupp/GettyImages

Sahin only made seven Premier League appearances under then-manager Brendan Rodgers, before returning to life in the Bundesliga.

With Klopp, Sahin won the Meisterschale in 2011 and reached the Champions League final. Last season, the German-born player won the DFB-Pokal with Dortmund.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters