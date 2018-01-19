Nuri Sahin Reveals Ironic Reason He Left Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund in 2014

Nuri Sahin has said he wanted to stay at Liverpool for the long-term, but could not resist the prospect of returning to Borussia Dortmund with Jurgen Klopp.
The 29-year-old joined the Reds on loan from Real Madrid in 2012, before the season-long deal was ended prematurely in January.
Sahin returned to former club Dortmund after the termination, before signing permanently for the German side near the end of the 2013/14 season.
The Turkish midfielder reveals he could have seen Merseyside being his future, if it were not for Klopp wishing to bring him back (as quoted by the Echo).
"At Liverpool, I started the season very well, but once I had an offer from Dortmund in the middle of the season, I just couldn't resist the prospect of working with Jurgen Klopp again, so I decided to leave.
"If Dortmund didn't make an offer for me, then I would have stayed at Liverpool for many years. But the idea of working again with Juergen Klopp and competing in the Champions League was very tempting."
Sahin only made seven Premier League appearances under then-manager Brendan Rodgers, before returning to life in the Bundesliga.
With Klopp, Sahin won the Meisterschale in 2011 and reached the Champions League final. Last season, the German-born player won the DFB-Pokal with Dortmund.