Olivier Giroud's Agent Makes Bold Claim About Borussia Dortmund Move Amid Aubameyang Rumours

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Olivier Giroud could be set for an Arsenal exit this January, according to claims from his agent.

Arsenal have been busy so far this January, with the Gunners looking to seal deals for both Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the duo allegedly having already agreed terms with the North London outfit.

It has also been suggested that Dortmund could move for Giroud. However, a deal for the Frenchman will not effect Aubameyang's potential move to the Emirates, according to the Express.

FBL-GER-CUP-AUGSBURG-DORTMUND

When asked about a potential move to the Bundesliga, Giruoud's agent, Michael Manuello, remained coy about a potential switch for his client

He said: “Today it is just rumours but tomorrow it could become a reality. Maybe.”

Manuello confirmed last week that the 31-year-old France international will listen to offers before making a decision on his future.

“He listens, looks and after he will see," Manuello confirmed. "Leaving to leave has no use. It has to be coherent and it gives him something more.


"He will have playing time at Arsenal, the second part of the season is important, with competitions to play, even if he is only the Europa League.

“The clubs in Turkey? That does not interest him. China either. Leaving to earn more money is not what's important in his state of mind." 

Giroud's current Arsenal contract is set to expire in 18 months time, at the end of the 2018/19 season, by which time the French striker will be available on a free transfer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters