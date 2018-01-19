Olivier Giroud's Agent Makes Bold Claim About Borussia Dortmund Move Amid Aubameyang Rumours

Olivier Giroud could be set for an Arsenal exit this January, according to claims from his agent.

Arsenal have been busy so far this January, with the Gunners looking to seal deals for both Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the duo allegedly having already agreed terms with the North London outfit.

It has also been suggested that Dortmund could move for Giroud. However, a deal for the Frenchman will not effect Aubameyang's potential move to the Emirates, according to the Express.

When asked about a potential move to the Bundesliga, Giruoud's agent, Michael Manuello, remained coy about a potential switch for his client

He said: “Today it is just rumours but tomorrow it could become a reality. Maybe.”

Manuello confirmed last week that the 31-year-old France international will listen to offers before making a decision on his future.

“He listens, looks and after he will see," Manuello confirmed. "Leaving to leave has no use. It has to be coherent and it gives him something more.





"He will have playing time at Arsenal, the second part of the season is important, with competitions to play, even if he is only the Europa League.

“The clubs in Turkey? That does not interest him. China either. Leaving to earn more money is not what's important in his state of mind."

Giroud's current Arsenal contract is set to expire in 18 months time, at the end of the 2018/19 season, by which time the French striker will be available on a free transfer.