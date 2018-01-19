PHOTO: Henrikh Mkhitaryan Appears to Post Goodbye Picture on Instagram as Arsenal Move Looms

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has posted a picture of himself with several of his Manchester United team-mates in training, which many people have interpreted as a farewell gesture.

Mkhitaryan is expected to leave Old Trafford to join Arsenal as part of the Alexis Sanchez deal which will see the Chilean go the other way.

With the move reportedly nearing completion, Mkhitaryan's photo has led many people to the conclusion that he may have played his last game in a Manchester United shirt.

The image shows Mkhitaryan with several of his United team-mates, including Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini, with the caption "Fun times at training today #mufc".

There's nothing in the caption to indicate that a deal is imminent, but the apparent sentimentality of it has sent certain corners of Twitter into a predictable meltdown at the prospect of Mkhitaryan's departure, though some have a different perspective.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed in his press conference on Thursday that a deal for the Armenian was likely, and that the 28-year-old's wages would not be an obstacle to completing the transfer.

The Sanchez transfer saga has dominated the January transfer window. Manchester City were thought to be favourites at first but pulled out due to the Chilean's financial demands.

It is now believed that United will complete the move in the next few days, and Sanchez will sign a four-and-a-half year contract with the Red Devils worth £500,000 a week.

Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016. He has since played 63 times for the club, scoring 13 goals.