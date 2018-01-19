PHOTO: Henrikh Mkhitaryan Appears to Post Goodbye Picture on Instagram as Arsenal Move Looms

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has posted a picture of himself with several of his Manchester United team-mates in training, which many people have interpreted as a farewell gesture.

Mkhitaryan is expected to leave Old Trafford to join Arsenal as part of the Alexis Sanchez deal which will see the Chilean go the other way.

With the move reportedly nearing completion, Mkhitaryan's photo has led many people to the conclusion that he may have played his last game in a Manchester United shirt.

✌🏼Fun times at training today✌🏼#mufc

A post shared by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@micki_taryan) on

The image shows Mkhitaryan with several of his United team-mates, including Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini, with the caption "Fun times at training today #mufc".

There's nothing in the caption to indicate that a deal is imminent, but the apparent sentimentality of it has sent certain corners of Twitter into a predictable meltdown at the prospect of Mkhitaryan's departure, though some have a different perspective.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed in his press conference on Thursday that a deal for the Armenian was likely, and that the 28-year-old's wages would not be an obstacle to completing the transfer.

The Sanchez transfer saga has dominated the January transfer window. Manchester City were thought to be favourites at first but pulled out due to the Chilean's financial demands.

It is now believed that United will complete the move in the next few days, and Sanchez will sign a four-and-a-half year contract with the Red Devils worth £500,000 a week.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016. He has since played 63 times for the club, scoring 13 goals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters