Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 24

Another weekend of Premier League action is upon us as Manchester City look to get back to winning ways against Newcastle after their nail-biting defeat to Liverpool.

Chelsea visit Brighton and Arsenal host Crystal Palace on Saturday before Tottenham travel to Southampton on Sunday, with Liverpool and Swansea rounding off the weekend in Wales on Monday night.

It's approaching the business end of the season, so here's who you should draft in and get rid of in your fantasy team.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Kasper Schmeichel - The Leicester stopper has two clean sheets in recent weeks and a home tie against Watford looks favourable.





Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian has five shutouts in his last six appearances and should pick up another against a toothless Brighton.

Who's Not





Petr Cech - Arsenal have conceded 10 goals in their last five league games and the match against Crystal Palace is a potential banana skin for Arsene Wenger's men.





Lukasz Fabianski - With Swansea playing a Liverpool side bang in form, don't expect Fabianski to get you any points on Monday.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Antonio Valencia - The Ecuador international scored against Stoke on Monday and Manchester United will be hot favourites to beat an out of form Burnley this weekend.





Craig Dawson - Dawson's header against Brighton last week reminded everyone what a threat from set-pieces he can be, making the 27-year-old a decent shout for selection against a defensively vulnerable Everton.

Who's Not





Jamaal Lascelles - Things could get ugly for Lascelles and Newcastle when they take on Manchester City, who are no doubt still stewing over the loss to Liverpool.





Maya Yoshida - The Japan international has just one clean sheet in eight games and faces Tottenham, who put four past Everton last week, on Sunday.

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Paul Pogba - The France international was terrific against Stoke, picking up two assists to take his tally for the season in the Premier League to nine.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - The ex-Arsenal midfielder starred in Liverpool's 4-3 win over Manchester City, their first game since the departure of Philippe Coutinho, grabbing a goal and an assist.

Who's Not





Pascal Gross - A revelation for Brighton earlier in the season, Gross has come unstuck in recent weeks and hasn't made a meaningful attacking contribution since scoring the winner against Watford.





Xherdan Shaqiri - Shaqiri has decent statistics by his own standards this season, managing four goals and five assists, but has been anonymous during Stoke's woeful recent form.

Forwards

Who's Hot





Callum Wilson - The 25-year-old equalised against Arsenal before setting up the winner for Jordon Ibe and a trip to West Ham could return more points.





Romelu Lukaku - After a brief drought the former Everton striker is back amongst the goals, netting in the FA Cup against Derby and in the 3-0 victory over Stoke.

Who's Not





Wilfried Bony - The Ivory Coast international's return to Swansea has been anything but successful so far, with Bony managing just two league goals so far this season.





Marcus Rashford - The 20-year-old has been used as a substitute in United's last two Premier League games and hasn't scored since the 2-1 loss to Manchester City.