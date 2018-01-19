Report Claims Man City & Arsenal Are Still Fighting Juventus for Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can

Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal are interested in Liverpool's Emre Can, whose contract expires in the summer.

The German joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, but could be set to leave on a free, despite Liverpool's continual efforts to extend and improve his current deal.

Italian side Juventus have been strongly linked with Can for months and reportedly made approaches this window and the last, with some outlets claiming a deal between the two clubs is all but official.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, The Mirror report Pep Guardiola's Manchester City also retain an interest in the 24-year-old, as they look to bolster up their midfield options.

Also mentioned is Arsenal who have a midfield dilemma with Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka failing to impress consistently, while Alexis Sanchez looks set to leave and Mesut Ozil also has just a few months left on his contract.

The outlet also claims Bayern Munchen are keeping tabs on bring Can back, but this seems particularly unlikely given the Bundesliga champions have now officially completed the signing of Schalke's Leon Goretzka, who will join in the summer.

Can excelled in the dramatic victory over Manchester City at Anfield to end the visitors' unbeaten run.

Liverpool were widely reported to be interested in Goretzka, who was touted as a contingency plan, while RB Leipzig confirmed Naby Keita will stay put until the summer.