Robben's Father Reveals There Is 'No Deadline' for New Deal But Confirms Interest From Other Clubs

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

The father of Arjen Robben has revealed that he has had offers for his son from elsewhere as he enters the final six months of his contract with German champions Bayern Munich.

Robben himself recently revealed that he is "relaxed" about his future at Bayern, and that he has yet to enter talks with the club over a new contract, despite Bayern looking to extend both Robben and Franck Ribery's contracts at the club.

According to AS, Arjen's father Hans said: "We're calmly waiting for the situation to develop. Bayern will come to us sooner or later, there is no deadline."

The elder Robben went on to claim: "Still, we wish to have clarity in the near future. There are some requests for Arjen."

Robben has made 274 appearances and scored 134 goals for Bayern since joining from Real Madrid for €25m in the summer of 2009.

The Dutchman has gone onto win six Bundesliga titles, four German Cups and one Champions League title during his time at the Allianz Arena. 

Earlier this season Robben announced his retirement from international football following the Netherlands' failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, having made 96 appearances and scored 37 goals for his country.

