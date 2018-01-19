Sanchez & Mkhitaryan Swap Deal Set to Run to Next Week as Representatives Struggle to Finalise Moves

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United transfer looks set to drag on into next week after elements of his swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan stalled.

Sky Sports reported on Friday morning that Mkhitaryan, who is the United outcast set to replace Sanchez at Arsenal, turned up at his current club's training base instead of heading to the capital to apparently finalise his switch to the Emirates.

That was followed up by the London Evening Standard's James Olley taking to his personal Twitter account to reveal that the Armenia international is yet to even undergo a medical with the Gunners - a surefire indication that the 28-year-old still harbours reservations about moving to north London.

Both of those incidents will directly affect United's chances of getting Sanchez registered in time to feature in their Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday and ensure the deal could stretch into the early part of next week. The registration deadline was at midday on Friday.

Am told Mkhitaryan yet to undergo #afc medical. Plus, he's been pictured at #mufc's training ground this morning so debut v Palace extremely unlikely. Means Sanchez will have to wait for #mufc debut too. Deal will happen, but source close to it says it may not happen today. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 19, 2018

Both United and Arsenal had hoped to get the transfer wrapped up ahead of games against the Clarets and Crystal Palace respectively but those plans will no doubt be shelved until after this weekend's round of fixtures.

Sources close to the deal are alleging that the move will still occur but will do so at a slower pace than had been expected this week.

Agreement still yet to be reached involving all parties in Alexis Sanchez/Henrikh Mkhitaryan deal - including some representatives. Arsenal discussing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. More on Transfer Centre at 11am. #AFC #MUFC #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) January 19, 2018

Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson also interjected that there were small details involving agents on both sides that were scuppering a finalisation of the deal, but those should be smoothed over in the coming days.

United emerged as shock favourites to land Sanchez after rivals Manchester City pulled out of the race for the Chilean over Arsenal's monetary demands.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said last Sunday that Sanchez's future would be resolved in 48 hours but, after lengthy delays to the deal, told reporters on Thursday that the transfer would go ahead later than planned.

United want rid of Mkhitaryan after an alleged falling out between the forward and Jose Mourinho, with Arsenal due to bring him in as part of a swap deal for Sanchez.

