Southampton are preparing a January swoop for Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes, with the player keen on a move to England, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been an instrumental figure in his side's success since making the switch from FC Twente to Narodnaya komanda for around €11.5m in June 2014, netting 53 goals in 101 Russian Premier League appearances.

The attacker was also crucial in Spartak's title-winning term last time out, named the league's Player of the Year for 2017.

However, according to Sky Sports, Promes, who is currently under contract in Moscow until 2021, is now eyeing up a move to England, with Southampton showing interest in landing the highly thought of winger.

The report suggests that the Saints are joined by Liverpool in monitoring the Netherlands international, however that Narodnaya komanda are prepared to hold out for £30m in order to allow their star to leave the Otkrytiye Arena.

The 26-year-old's reported price tag means that if the south coast club were to win the race, they would be expected to shatter their record transfer fee, which currently stands at £18.1m for the signing of Mario Lemina from Juventus during the summer.

The exciting creator and finisher would certainly add some spark into a so far lacklustre Southampton attacking line up however, with the Saints' lack of goals this campaign dropping them deep into the Premier League relegation dog fight.

The capture of the 25-times capped Netherlands international could also be seen as a statement of intent from boss Mauricio Pellegrino, who has struggled to win over the St Mary's Stadium faithful since being appointed ahead of this term.