Tottenham Set to Beat Rivals Arsenal to Malcom Deal as Brazilian Starlet Meets With Pochettino

January 19, 2018

Tottenham are close to beating rivals Arsenal to the signing of Malcom, according to reports in Brazil. 

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old during the January transfer window as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez. However, Both Goal Brasil and UOL report that the Brazilian's representatives have been in England this week to meet with the Gunners' fierce rvials Tottenham and their first team boss Mauricio Pochettino. 


According to the reports, the meeting with the Spurs manager was a huge success, with Pochettino apparently impressing with his promise to mould Malcom into one of the top players in Europe over the coming years. 

Meanwhile seems that Arsenal's interest in the forward has cooled as the week has gone on, and they are now turning their attention to Dortumud's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This allows their North London rivals to take advantage and try and get a deal over the line. 

It has been reported by UOL that Tottenham had already seen a bid of €35m turned down by Malcom's club Bordeaux in December, but the clubs have now come to an agreement of €40m plus €10 in add-ons. 

The move would see Malcom move to the Premier League in the summer, although the report also claims that there is a possibility of the player singing for Spurs in January, before being loaned back to Bordeaux until the summer.

Malcom has been involved in discipline matters with his current club this week after being filmed laughing and joking following Bordeaux's 2-0 defeat to Caen on Tuesday. He posted an apology on his Instagram account, which has since been deleted.

❤️🙌🏾🙏🏾7️⃣⚽️ Rdv demain 19 h Bordeaux - Caen

A post shared by Malcom Filipe S. De Oliveira (@malcomoliveira_97) on

The 20-year-old has scored seven goals and recorded five assists in Ligue 1 so far this season. 

