Unsettled Inter Forward Gabigol Close to Sealing Return to Brazil After Failing in Europe

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Out-of-favour Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa is on the verge of joining former side Santos on loan, after a torrid spell in Europe.

The forward joined Internazionale in the summer of 2016, but struggled to make an impression on then-manager Frank de Boer. 

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Despite the Dutchman being promptly sacked, Gabigol struggled for game time at the Nerazzurri and failed to make a single start in Serie A.

Consequently, the 21-year-old was shipped off on loan to Benfica, but fared little better in Portugal. In the Primeira Liga, Gabigol could only muster a paltry three appearances in six months as the Eagles finished rock bottom of their Champions League group and sit third in the league.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

The Italian outlet Gianluca di Marzio reports the Brazilian is nearing a return to his homeland with former club Santos on a 12-month loan.

It seems Inter are already preparing for a replacements and have been linked with Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge.

Inter and Benfica have to agree on terms of the contract termination, but it is implied the Italian side will pay two thirds of the wages while at Santos.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Mediaset Premium reported (via Football Italia) the move was imminent and the player would accept a salary reduction, but on an eighteen-month loan deal, with South American side paying Inter €1.5m.

Though Benfica were reported to have had an option to buy, it is not yet clear if such a chance is available for Santos, should the deal happen.

