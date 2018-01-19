West Ham Set to Reopen Talks With Inter for Joao Mario Following Loan Deal Breakdown

West Ham United and Internazionale are set to reopen talks surrounding the signing of Joao Mario this month, according to reports in Italy.

The two clubs' negotiations regarding the 25-year-old broke down earlier in the week, with Nerazzurri not keen on letting the midfielder join the Hammers on a temporary basis.





However, according to Italian news outlet Gianluca Di Marzio, discussions could be set to take place once again, with the Portugal international reevaluating the initially proposed short-term deal to the London Stadium.

West Ham have not given up yet on signing João Mario from Inter Milan. Inter will let him leave on loan with option to buy — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 18, 2018

Despite making 15 competitive appearances across all competitions for Inter this season, Mario has struggled to maintain a regular starting spot in Luciano Spalletti's XI, recording just six showings from the outset.





However, within his stop start term, the Sporting CP academy graduate has aided his side's Scudetto charge by providing three assists, the last of which came in September.

West Ham boss Davis Moyes has been vocal surrounding his wants for an attack-minded player this month, despite their rather evident defensive frailties this campaign.

Although Mario is not seen as an out-and-out forward-thinking or creative player, the recently turned 25-year-old has the ability to play across the midfield, being utilised by Spalletti at the tip, bottom and right of his preferred diamond formation this season.

If the Portuguese player were to join the Irons on a short-term deal this month he would be become the second of his type currently within the London Stadium squad, after former boss Slaven Bilic's loan acquisition of goalkeeper Joe Hart during the summer.