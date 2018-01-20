Arsenal's Danny Welbeck Latest Star Targeted by Turkish Giants Looking to Fill Cenk Tosun Void

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

After selling Cenk Tosun to Everton earlier this window, Besiktas are in the market for a replacement, with Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck cropping up as the latest potential target.

ESPN report that Welbeck’s name is in Besiktas’ thoughts - along with fellow Premier League front men Islam Slimani and Javier Hernandez - as the club look to fill their striker void.

Club president Fikret Orman is reportedly in London with club officials as he tries to strike a deal before the end of the transfer window.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

But the club have not entered talks with Welbeck’s agent, and neither have they submitted any kind of formal offer to Arsenal, but it is understood that he remains a player of great interest.

Arsenal are close to finalising deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Besiktas are hoping to convince Welbeck that he will be guaranteed a secure first-team place at the Turkish side as opposed to starting on the bench for Arsenal.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It is unknown as to Welbeck's feeling towards this move, but if he were to join Besiktas he would be the first England international to play in the Super Lig since Scott Carson played for Bursaspor from 2011 to 2013. 

Fellow English-born players Colin Kazim-Richards and Les Ferdinand have also spent time in the Turkish top tier.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters