Arsenal's Danny Welbeck Latest Star Targeted by Turkish Giants Looking to Fill Cenk Tosun Void

After selling Cenk Tosun to Everton earlier this window, Besiktas are in the market for a replacement, with Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck cropping up as the latest potential target.

ESPN report that Welbeck’s name is in Besiktas’ thoughts - along with fellow Premier League front men Islam Slimani and Javier Hernandez - as the club look to fill their striker void.

Club president Fikret Orman is reportedly in London with club officials as he tries to strike a deal before the end of the transfer window.

But the club have not entered talks with Welbeck’s agent, and neither have they submitted any kind of formal offer to Arsenal, but it is understood that he remains a player of great interest.

Arsenal are close to finalising deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Besiktas are hoping to convince Welbeck that he will be guaranteed a secure first-team place at the Turkish side as opposed to starting on the bench for Arsenal.

It is unknown as to Welbeck's feeling towards this move, but if he were to join Besiktas he would be the first England international to play in the Super Lig since Scott Carson played for Bursaspor from 2011 to 2013.

Fellow English-born players Colin Kazim-Richards and Les Ferdinand have also spent time in the Turkish top tier.