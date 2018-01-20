Barcelona Star Paulinho Could Feature Against Real Betis Following Positive Update on Foot Injury

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Barcelona star Paulinho's foot injury is reportedly not as bad as first feared and the Brazilian could return to face Real Betis on Sunday evening.

Paulinho picked up a knock in his side's 1-0 defeat away to Espanyol on Wednesday, and was unable to train on Thursday with his Barcelona teammates. Despite being reportedly ruled out for up to a month, the extent of the injury is now said to be not as bad as first feared with the midfielder set to feature from the bench on Sunday evening, as reported by Marca.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man's move to the Nou Camp back in the summer was greeted with confusion, with many questioning the Catalan giants' decision to move for the Brazilian. In England, Paulinho was poor to say the least, but in China he made a name for himself - so much so that Barcelona came calling.

The 29-year-old has been vital to Barcelona's success this season, with the Brazilian pitching in with eight goals and two assists in the league. Paulinho has impressed so much that he has all but guaranteed a starting spot in the side.

As for Barcelona, a win over Betis could potentially open up a 12 point gap at the top, pending on Atletico Madrid's result against Girona on Saturday. 

