Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich welcome Florian Kohfeldt's Werder Bremen to the Allianz Arena on Sunday in search of back to back wins in the Rückrunde.

Jupp Heynckes' side secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen last week, a result that is even more impressive given the absence of Robert Lewandowski.

Here's everything you need to know about the game in Bavaria.

Classic Encounter

You have to back to the 2010/11 season to find the last time Werder Bremen avoided defeat against Bayern Munich, with Die Werderaner's last victory over the Bavarians coming nearly 10 years ago.





In the Hinrunde of the 2008/09 season, Werder's Markus Rosenberg scored the opening goal of the game after half an hour, with Naldo doubling the visitors lead at the Allianz Arena just before half-time.





Less than 10 minutes after the restart, Mesut Özil got his name on the scoresheet with a thunderous effort into the top corner. Claudio Pizarro also found himself on the scoresheet before Rosenberg notched his second of the game, guaranteeing three points for Thomas Schaaf's side.





Bayern's half-time substitute Tim Borowski was able to score two goals in the last 20 minutes for the hosts. However, Jürgen Klinsmann's underwhelming side were unable to stage a comeback and slumped to a 5-2 defeat.

Key Battle





Niklas Süle vs Max Kruse One thing that can give the hosts confidence ahead of their game this weekend is that Werder Bremen have scored just 14 Bundesliga goals this season. However, the threat that Max Kruse brings isn't something that can be overlooked by Jupp Heynckes, with the 29-year-old directly involved in 50% of Werder's goals this season. One man that will be tasked with keeping Kruse quiet throughout the 90 minutes is Niklas Süle and the German international has settled into life at Bayern perfectly. The 22-year-old has already been involved in 22 games across all competitions, a tally that is higher than that of Mats Hummels or Jérôme Boateng, and appears to have cemented his place in Heynckes' first-team indefinitely. Team News

Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba is expected to miss the game on Sunday through illness, joining the likes of Manuel Neuer and Mats Hummels on the sidelines.





Thiago Alcântara is also still missing for Bayern, with the Spaniard not expected to make his return until March. However, Robert Lewandowski has overcome a recent injury and will return to the matchday squad.





For the visitors, Aron Jóhannsson, Fin Bartels and Ishak Belfodil are all missing from attack, with squad players like Justin Eilers and Michael Zetterer also unavailable for Florian Kohfeldt.





Potential SV Werder Bremen Starting Lineup: Pavlenka, Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Sané, Augustinsson, Bargfrede, Delaney, Junuzovic, Kruse, Eggestein, Kainz.

Prediction

As much as we all want to see Werder Bremen cause an upset on Sunday, the chances of that actually happening are slim at best.





Bayern have comfortably been the best team in the Bundesliga this season and should go on to win another league title in May. With Robert Lewandowski returning to the squad for the hosts, Florian Kohfeldt will need a minor miracle to come away from the Allianz Arena with at least a point.





Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Werder Bremen