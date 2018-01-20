Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich welcome Florian Kohfeldt's Werder Bremen to the Allianz Arena on Sunday in search of back to back wins in the Rückrunde.
Jupp Heynckes' side secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen last week, a result that is even more impressive given the absence of Robert Lewandowski.
Here's everything you need to know about the game in Bavaria.
Classic Encounter
Key Battle
Niklas Süle vs Max Kruse
One thing that can give the hosts confidence ahead of their game this weekend is that Werder Bremen have scored just 14 Bundesliga goals this season.
However, the threat that Max Kruse brings isn't something that can be overlooked by Jupp Heynckes, with the 29-year-old directly involved in 50% of Werder's goals this season.
One man that will be tasked with keeping Kruse quiet throughout the 90 minutes is Niklas Süle and the German international has settled into life at Bayern perfectly.
The 22-year-old has already been involved in 22 games across all competitions, a tally that is higher than that of Mats Hummels or Jérôme Boateng, and appears to have cemented his place in Heynckes' first-team indefinitely.
Team News
Potential Bayern Munich Starting Lineup:
Prediction