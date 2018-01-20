Borussia Dortmund Chief Confirms Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Enquiry

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Rumours of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacing Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal seem to have gained serious ground as Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Arsenal have made a formal enquiry concerning the striker's availability.

The news comes as Alexis Sanchez’s departure from Arsenal looks to be nearing completion in the coming days, with Arsenal keen to get in a worthy replacement sharply and Aubameyang would certainly fit that bill.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten that Arsenal had made a ‘first enquiry’ for the Gabon international, but he declined to comment on any figures involved.

However, another German outlet, football magazine Kicker, reported that Arsenal had lodged a bid circling the €50m mark, which they also say has not been accepted by Dortmund.

It is thought that Dortmund are likely to accept a bid somewhere around €60m, a fee that Kicker say Arsenal are prepared to offer.

This was confirmed in a tweet by Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, who also claimed Sanchez would be presented to the media as a Manchester United around Tuesday.

This news is sure to please Arsenal fans, as they look likely to bring in a striker who has been on the watch list of many top European clubs for a while.

Aubameyang finished as the Bundesliga’s top scorer last season with 31 goals and has scored 13 in 15 games so far this season.

