Borussia Dortmund Chief Confirms Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Enquiry

Rumours of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacing Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal seem to have gained serious ground as Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Arsenal have made a formal enquiry concerning the striker's availability.

The news comes as Alexis Sanchez’s departure from Arsenal looks to be nearing completion in the coming days, with Arsenal keen to get in a worthy replacement sharply and Aubameyang would certainly fit that bill.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten that Arsenal had made a ‘first enquiry’ for the Gabon international, but he declined to comment on any figures involved.

However, another German outlet, football magazine Kicker, reported that Arsenal had lodged a bid circling the €50m mark, which they also say has not been accepted by Dortmund.

It is thought that Dortmund are likely to accept a bid somewhere around €60m, a fee that Kicker say Arsenal are prepared to offer.

Alexis Sanchez is expected to be presented to the media early next week (Tuesday perhaps). Aubemayang offer from Arsenal not enough but it was only the first (€60m should take him, Arsenal willing to pay around that) pic.twitter.com/6N1RNNTqdr — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 20, 2018

This was confirmed in a tweet by Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, who also claimed Sanchez would be presented to the media as a Manchester United around Tuesday.

This news is sure to please Arsenal fans, as they look likely to bring in a striker who has been on the watch list of many top European clubs for a while.

Aubameyang finished as the Bundesliga’s top scorer last season with 31 goals and has scored 13 in 15 games so far this season.