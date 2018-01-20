Chelsea Legend Claims Andy Carroll & Peter Crouch Could Offer 'Short-Term' Goalscoring Respite

Club icon Frank Lampard believes Chelsea's rumoured pursuit of Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch could offer the Blues a stopgap for their current striking woes.

However, the former England international doesn't believe his former side will look to get a deal for Carroll or Crouch in January, claiming that the veteran target men would only be a "short-term or Plan-B sort of signing".





Chelsea are rumoured to be close to agreeing on a €50m deal for AS Roma duo Emerson Palmieri and Edin Džeko, with the latter understood to be the Blues' target man of choice during this transfer window.

You've got Aubameyang and Sanchez making moves but the Premier League Champions are out here chasing Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch.... 😂😂😂😂 — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) January 18, 2018

"I think both of those players would be a short-term or Plan-B sort of signing," Lampard told the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show on talkSPORT. "I don’t think we’re looking at either of those players in the long-term.





"No disrespect to them, because they are very good at what they do, but I don’t think Chelsea are going to be going down that route.

"There is obviously an issue with scoring goals recently, so they’re in a position where they need to something, but I think January is not the time.

"Maybe they are just trying to get themselves through to the summer and they’ll look forward from there."

Chelsea have been looking to bring a new striker to the club as a result of the stumbling form of Álvaro Morata.





The Spaniard has scored just one goal in his last six Premier League appearances and has been a shadow of the player we saw at the start of the season, with Antonio Conte looking to relieve some pressure off Morata's shoulders in January.