Crocked Liverpool Starlet Rhian Brewster Sees Specialist Over Nasty Ankle Injury

Promising Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster is undergoing tests in London as the Reds determine how best to treat his current ankle injury.





The 17-year-old is looking at a lengthy period out of action after leaving last week’s Under-23’s game against Manchester City on a stretcher.

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/GettyImages

Brewster suffered an ankle sprain, with the initial diagnosis being ligament damage, and the club are seeking further advice on the situation from a specialist in London.

Liverpool Under-18s boss Steven Gerrard, who would’ve hoped to have Brewster up front for Saturday’s FA Youth Cup clash with Arsenal, is convinced that the young lad will come back strongly after a pretty devastating setback.

“I don’t know the full extent but I’ve heard it is going to be a good while,” Gerrard said, speaking to the Liverpool Echo.

Lots of people asked for a @RhianBrewster9 update. Latest is the damage sustained against Man City U23s is in the "high ankle" area. There is no break but #LFC waiting to see full extent of problem and all possible treatments remain open. Fingers crossed for a top young player. — Andy Kelly (@AndyK_LivNews) January 14, 2018

“I don’t know the complete timescale as he has further tests. He was in a good place, doing well for the under-23s and the under-19s, scoring goals and flying internationally on the back of a tournament win.

“This happens to every footballer. You have setbacks, sometimes you grow and you learn from them as much as the good things that happen to you.

“He will be missing the game and realise what a good position he was in before the injury and desperate to get back. Hopefully he comes back hungry and gets back into top form as soon as possible.”

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Whilst Brewster will be unavailable, fellow Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn could feature in Gerrard’s side on Saturday.

The Welsh international is eligible to play as he was only 18 when the season kicked off, however the final decision rests with first-team boss Jurgen Klopp.

“If Rhian wasn’t injured he would have been available for selection and that shows how the club is with the competition,” Gerrard added.

“It’s a very important game and one I won’t try to play down. I haven’t asked the question (about Woodburn) and no-one has mentioned it to me thus far so, at the moment, it’s a no. That might change in the next 24 hours.”