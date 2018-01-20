Dubious Spanish Report Makes Claim That Liverpool Are Set to Bid £100m for Real Madrid Star

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

An outrageous report from Spain has contended that Liverpool are set to reinvest their fortune acquired from the £142m sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in an audacious swoop for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale. 

Real have endured a torrid La Liga campaign thus far, and the Welsh forward is believed to be eyeing a move back to the Premier League in the near future.

As reported by (ahem) Don Balón, Liverpool will jump ahead of Manchester United and Spurs in the race to sign the former Premier League ace, as Real president Florentino Perez looks to form a new attacking trident and sell off the decorated 'BBC'.

Jurgen Klopp, however, has made no mention of Bale as a potential target, nor has the Welshman made any indication of a desire to join the Reds.

Real Madrid pulled off a dramatic, last minute against Leganes in their midweek Copa Del Rey quarter-final clash. Marco Asensio's late goal gave the visitor's a crucial 1-0 first leg lead, as they look to improve on a dire first half of the 2017/18 campaign. Sitting 19 points off league leaders Barcelona, Zinedine Zidane's side have all but lost any chance of retaining their title.

The last-gasp win led to some drama on the touchlines, as the Leganes kitman earned himself an eight-match ban after launching a foul-mouth tirade at the officials, for what he perceived to be a pro-Real bias. Leganes have never won a major cup competition, and their chances of winning the Copa Del Rey this season are remote after losing the home leg to Los Blancos.

Liverpool will hope to build upon the momentum gathered from last weekend's thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester City - which saw the Reds end the league leader's hopes of finishing the season unbeaten. The Reds travel to relegation candidates Swansea City this weekend, where they will hope to blow away the strugglers with their potent style of attacking football.

