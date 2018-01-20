Everton 1-1 West Brom: Horrific James McCarthy Injury Overshadows Draw at Goodison Park

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Everton's winless run under Sam Allardyce has continued after they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion.

Jay Rodriguez's early opener was cancelled out by substitute Oumar Niasse with 20 minutes to  spare, but the match was overshadowed by a horrendous injury suffered by James McCarthy on the hour mark.

The Blues midfielder was stretchered off with a suspected double leg fracture after a collision with Salomon Rondon, who had to be consoled by manager Alan Pardew over the impact.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Grzegorz Krychowiak blazed a wonderful chance to fire the visitors into an early lead from a strong Baggies counter, but the midfielder's drive sailed high and wide.

It mattered not as, 30 seconds later, they were ahead. A ball over the top from ex-Blue Gareth Barry bamboozled Mason Holgate and, racing on to the lofted ball, Rodriguez steadied himself before slotting home past the helpless Jordan Pickford.

Chris Brunt's whipped cross almost caught Pickford out 10 minutes later as West Brom continued to soak up Everton pressure and hit the hosts on the counter attack.

Everton, meanwhile, were suffering from their shot shyness of late, with only a dangerous Theo Walcott cross and Gylfi Sigurdsson jinking run to show for their attacking endeavours.

Ironic cheers from the Goodison faithful descended when Jonjoe Kenny finally ended their search for a shot on target - Ben Foster equal to the snapshot as he patted the effort down.

Salomon Rondon then powered a header from a corner before the interval as the Baggies looked to extend their advantage.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

McCarthy's nasty looking injury caused a lengthy stoppage in play on 60 minutes - the midfielder breaking his leg after Rondon had caught his standing foot as he shaped to shoot.

The incident appeared to stun Goodison but, with 20 minutes to go, a roar erupted from the Grand Old Lady as Niasse struck to equalise.

Substitute Wayne Rooney's succinct ball over the top found debutant Walcott down the right side of the penalty area and, after his deft header back across goal found Niasse, the striker thundered the ball into the roof of the net.

Walcott's swerving volley was parried by Foster as the home side upped the ante following that shot-in-the-arm, while Yannick Bolasie also drew a fine stop from the Baggies keeper.

Pickford punched Rondon's fizzing effort away from danger before the forward nodded wide from Kieran Gibbs' centre, while Holgate planted a Sigurdsson free kick narrowly over as both sides pushed for a winner.

Seven additional minutes were tacked on for the McCarthy stoppage, but neither side managed to find the bit of magic to register all three points despite Rondon rattling the crossbar with the last kick of the game.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters