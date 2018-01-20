Everton 1-1 West Brom: Horrific James McCarthy Injury Overshadows Draw at Goodison Park

Everton's winless run under Sam Allardyce has continued after they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion.

Jay Rodriguez's early opener was cancelled out by substitute Oumar Niasse with 20 minutes to spare, but the match was overshadowed by a horrendous injury suffered by James McCarthy on the hour mark.

The Blues midfielder was stretchered off with a suspected double leg fracture after a collision with Salomon Rondon, who had to be consoled by manager Alan Pardew over the impact.



Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Grzegorz Krychowiak blazed a wonderful chance to fire the visitors into an early lead from a strong Baggies counter, but the midfielder's drive sailed high and wide.

It mattered not as, 30 seconds later, they were ahead. A ball over the top from ex-Blue Gareth Barry bamboozled Mason Holgate and, racing on to the lofted ball, Rodriguez steadied himself before slotting home past the helpless Jordan Pickford.

Chris Brunt's whipped cross almost caught Pickford out 10 minutes later as West Brom continued to soak up Everton pressure and hit the hosts on the counter attack.

Rondon in floods of tears on the pitch after a collision with James McCarthy.

It looks a nasty injury for McCarthy.

Rondon chased after the ref to blow the whistle for the medical team to get on the pitch.

Suspected broken leg for McCarthy. — Tony Scott (@Tony_Scott11) January 20, 2018

Everton, meanwhile, were suffering from their shot shyness of late, with only a dangerous Theo Walcott cross and Gylfi Sigurdsson jinking run to show for their attacking endeavours.

Ironic cheers from the Goodison faithful descended when Jonjoe Kenny finally ended their search for a shot on target - Ben Foster equal to the snapshot as he patted the effort down.

Salomon Rondon then powered a header from a corner before the interval as the Baggies looked to extend their advantage.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

McCarthy's nasty looking injury caused a lengthy stoppage in play on 60 minutes - the midfielder breaking his leg after Rondon had caught his standing foot as he shaped to shoot.



The incident appeared to stun Goodison but, with 20 minutes to go, a roar erupted from the Grand Old Lady as Niasse struck to equalise.

Substitute Wayne Rooney's succinct ball over the top found debutant Walcott down the right side of the penalty area and, after his deft header back across goal found Niasse, the striker thundered the ball into the roof of the net.

56 - Oumar Niasse scored after 56 seconds of coming on versus West Brom – the fastest goal by a substitute in the Premier League this season. Super. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2018

Walcott's swerving volley was parried by Foster as the home side upped the ante following that shot-in-the-arm, while Yannick Bolasie also drew a fine stop from the Baggies keeper.

Pickford punched Rondon's fizzing effort away from danger before the forward nodded wide from Kieran Gibbs' centre, while Holgate planted a Sigurdsson free kick narrowly over as both sides pushed for a winner.

Seven additional minutes were tacked on for the McCarthy stoppage, but neither side managed to find the bit of magic to register all three points despite Rondon rattling the crossbar with the last kick of the game.

