Hebei Fortune Boss Pellegrini Confirms Plans to Bring in Barcelona Star Javier Mascherano

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that Hebei Fortune will tie up a deal for outgoing Barcelona star Javier Mascherano in the coming days.

The Argentine was quoted by Marca as he revealed that his compatriot would be heading to the Far East to join the Chinese Super League club in the near future.

Mascherano is on the verge of leaving the Catalan giants over a lack of regular minutes under Ernesto Valverde this term, despite Barcelona's reluctance to allow him to leave.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Pellegrini, though, insisted that the 33-year-old would move to China as soon as possible as he admitted to be being 'very interested' in the former West Ham and Liverpool player.

He said: "The plan is that he comes. We have to see his situation at Barcelona, but he is a player that I am very interested in.

"I was the one who gave him his debut with River Plate. Mascherano is a leader and I think he would be very good for my team in the Chinese Super League."

(You may also be interested in Inter Agree Deal With Barcelona to Sign Brazilian Star on Loan With €35m Obligation to Buy)

Hebei Fortune hope that Mascherano will complete his switch to China before Pellegrini takes his squad on a pre-season training camp to Marbella in February.

The 141-times capped international has made just 12 appearances for La Blaugrana this season with a muscle injury and Valverde's preference to play Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique the main causes behind his lack of game time.

The arrival of Yerry Mina has further reduced Mascherano's chances of featuring regularly for Barca ahead of this summer's World Cup, and he has opted to take his future into his own hands and leave Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Pellegrini has commented on Brazilian midfielder Paulinho and how he has settled into life at Barcelona.

The ex-Guangzhou Evergrande star joined Barca last summer and has bedded in well in Catalonia, and Pellegrini believes that Barca have performed something of a coup by securing his services.

The ex-Manchester City manager added: "I am not surprised, I knew he was going to do well. I already knew him from Tottenham. I'm not surprised by his success in Spain."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters