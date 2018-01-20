Report: Inter Milan Agrees Deal With Barcelona to Sign Rafinha on Loan

Inter has struck a deal with Barcelona to sign Brazilian playmaker Rafinha on loan, according to reports.

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Inter have struck a deal with Barcelona to sign Brazilian playmaker Rafinha on loan, with an obligation to buy should the Serie A side qualify for the Champions League at the end of the current campaign.

Mundo Deportivo have followed up reports from Gianluca Di Marzio that the deal is agreed, and Inter will pay an initial fee of €35m on July 1 should they be successful in returning to Europe's premier club competition. The option is also available to be exercised by Inter should they not reach the UCL, but it will not be mandatory in that case.

They will also owe another €3m in variables after reaching an agreement with Barca officials earlier this week - with two thirds of that being paid upon two further qualifications for the Champions League, while the final part will be paid out should Inter win Serie A.

Barcelona had initially wanted €38m, but the negotiation from Inter was accepted on Friday morning. The player is expected to arrive in Milan on Saturday in order to undergo a medical, while it is expected that he'll be in attendance as Inter play Roma in Serie A this weekend.

Rafinha will sign for the initial six remaining months of the season, and then sign a three-year contract with the Nerazzurri should the deal be completed. 

The 24-year-old's arrival at San Siro could pave the way for Joao Mario to leave Inter and join West Ham, as talks have reopened over the possibility of bringing the Portuguese midfielder to London.

