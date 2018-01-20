James McCarthy Set for Lengthy Spell Out as Everton Ace Suffers Broken Leg Against West Brom

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

James McCarthy is facing another long spell on the sidelines after the Everton star broke his leg against West Bromwich Albion.

The midfielder was tracking back to prevent Salomon Rondon from putting the Baggies 2-0 up on the hour mark when, after beating the Venezuelan to the ball, felt Rondon kick the back of his standing leg.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The resulting impact left McCarthy writhing around in agony on the turf as players on both sides called for immediate medical attention, and left Rondon having to be consoled by boss Alan Pardew on the pitch as the Blues' doctors tended to the Republic of Ireland international.

After a lengthy stoppage of play, McCarthy was stretchered off the field as all four corners of Goodison Park rose to applaud him, and plenty of fans took to Twitter to react to the horrific news:

We all wish McCarthy a speedy recovery, and hope that the injury doesn't keep him out of action for as long as it's initially feared.

