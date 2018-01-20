Leganes Kit Man Receives 8 Match Ban for Foul-Mouthed Meltdown After Late Real Madrid Loss

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Leganes' kit man Juan Dominguez has received an eight match ban from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), after his expletive-laden rant against the referee following his side's late 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa Del Rey clash. Dominguez lost the plot after Real's late goal, berating the officials for their perceived Los Blancos-bias.

Speaking after the match, via Sport, the referee of the match gave his account of the kit man's behaviour, claiming that Dominguez launched a tirade of abuse at the official's following Marco Asensio's 89th minute winner which saw his side progress to the semi-final. The referee claimed:

"Once sent off, he spoke to the fourth official in a threatening way, telling them they were 'f***ing cowards and at the end of the game turned on the refereeing team again.

"He told us we were a bunch of shameless mugs, on various occasions, before going back to his club's dressing room."

The last gasp victory may have eased some of the pressure on Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane's shoulders, who has seen his side endure a dire first half of the 2017/18 La Liga campaign. After 18 matches, the reigning champions sit in fourth place - a stunning 19 points behind their arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona.

Zidane will be hopeful that the morale boosting win will reignite his side's stuttering season, with plenty of time left to ensure a respectable league finish. 

With the standards of Real traditionally among the highest in world football, the Bernebéu faithful haven't taken well to their side's poor form - booing their side off the field on regular occasions as they fail to live up to expectation.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo remains in limbo, as his bargaining chip over an improved contract appears to have been dashed. 

The Portuguese superstar was believed to be hoping Manchester United's interest in resigning him could spark the club into improving his current deal, but United's move for Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez has put the breaks on a potential move.

