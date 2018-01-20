Leicester City 2-0 Watford: Jamie Vardy & Riyad Mahrez Shine as Foxes Shut Out Visitors

Leicester made it hard for themselves but came away from Saturday's clash with Watford with all three points as a Jamie Vardy penalty and late Riyad Mahrez finish handed the visitors to the Kinf Power their third loss in four matches.

The game came to life in the second half as Watford pushed hard for the equaliser though Leicester held firm and eventually found the second goal in stoppage time through an excellent move down Watford's right.

The Foxes will be looking to continue a strong start to 2018 this afternoon at King Power Stadium. 💪 #LeiWat pic.twitter.com/XKkQAt0oA4 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 20, 2018

Leicester looked the sharpest in the opening few minutes of the game with Watford feeling the pressure right from the kickoff. A great ball over the top from Shinji Okazaki in the first five minutes found Vardy in on goal, but the shot was met well by the keeper.

As the game went on, the Foxes continued to see more of the ball with Watford holding off just a little be more than the home side, though Watford would have found themselves 1-0 up if Deeney's volley, which found the corner of Schmeichel's net, wasn't from an offside position.

Claude Puel's desire to play a more possession-based style of football looked to pay off as pressure from the home side found Vardy with the ball inside Watford's half, only to be clumsily brought down for a Leicester penalty.





The England international swiftly slotted the ball left of Watford's second choice keeper Orestis Karnezis, who was sent the wrong way and the Liberty Stadium came alive.





The second half showed more of the same in it's opening minutes as the Leicester midfield were able to find Vardy behind the Watford backline yet again, but neither he nor Okazaki were able to double the home advantage in the early stages after the break.





Marco Silva got to work around the 60th minute as Andre Grey replaced Roberto Pereyra and Prödl came on for the injured Wagué with Puel following suit, swapping out Okazaki for the young Demarai Grey.

The game began to open up a lot more later on into the second half with Andre Grey registering a shot on target with his first touch.





With ten minutes remaining, Marco Silva decided to go as attack minded as possible, taking Daryl Janmaat off for the powerful forward Stefano Okaka, as Watford desperately looked for that all important equaliser.





However, the visitors were finally silenced as the dazzling Mahrez found himself down the left with an excellent opportunity to finish the game off. Watford's defence looked tired and the Algerian found just enough space to slot the ball into Watford's net for the second time of the day, with little time remaining.