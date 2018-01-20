Leicester City Boss Claims He Has No Say Over Riyad Mahrez's Future as Speculation Persists

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has claimed that the future of club talisman Riyad Mahrez is beyond his control, admitting that the club owner will have the final sale over whether the Algerian ace leaves the club in January.

Liverpool are thought to rumoured to be keen on a move for Mahrez, as they look to replace Philippe Coutinho - who joined Barcelona for £142m early in the month.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Watford, via the Express Puel faced questions on the future of Mahrez, following widespread reports that Liverpool are interested in the speedy winger.

Puel said: "I cannot say this player stays here and nothing is possible because I am not the owner. My boss, the owner, will decide this.

“I think it is important for us to keep a good feeling with our players, they are enjoying to play for Leicester with their teammates. This is the most important thing that we have this good feeling that a player wants to stay with us. I cannot speculate about something, about speculation or noise, and other things."

“If a player is close to signing for another team, I can speak about this. Also, if a player comes to Leicester I can talk about this player, but not about speculation.”

Mahrez has been in fine form for Leicester despite the paper talk about his future. The 2016 PFA Player of the Year has scored four goals and produced five assists in his last ten appearances for Puel's side, as the Foxes have steered themselves away from a relegation battle and towards the top eight.

Meanwhile, Turkish side Beşiktaş are reportedly grown impatient with Leicester over the lack of progress being made in negotiations to sign out-of-favour Foxes striker Islam Slimani. The Super Lig giants are desperate to find a replacement for Cenk Tosun, who has recently joined Everton, and are determined to haggle the Foxes down from their £25m asking price.