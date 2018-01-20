Liverpool Capture Young Colombian Defender But Send Him Straight Back Out on Loan

Liverpool have reportedly agreed terms to sign 18-year-old defender Anderson Arroyo, according to Colombian expert and South America football journalist Simon Edwards.

The quick, left footed Arroyo is an attacking fullback who can also play on either wing. pic.twitter.com/rdO9enVtH2 — Simon Edwards (@SimonEdwardsSAF) January 19, 2018

The Colombian defender currently plays for Fortaleza CEIF in his native country and has previously had a trial at Liverpool two years ago, as well as Mallorca in 2017.

Arroyo made his professional debut for Fortaleza at the age of 15 and has spend most of his career on the right side of the defence, despite the fact that he is predominantly left-footed.

The report states that Liverpool have bought 100% of his playing rights, but will need to loan him out somewhere as he isn’t currently eligible for a UK work permit.

Given that Mallorca are interested in keeping Arroyo at the club for the time being, it is likely that Liverpool will look to loan him to the Spanish club.