Liverpool Midfielder Vows to Focus on Reds Despite Juventus Rumours: 'I Will Give Everything'

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can have reiterated that his focus remains entirely on the current season with Liverpool, despite the fact that his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Rumours persist that the German international is lining up a summer switch to Serie A serial winners Juventus, with a pre-contract agreement believed to be on the verge of completion.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the former Bayer Leverkusen man claimed that his only focus at the moment is the current season with Liverpool, but remained coy on his future plans once the 2017/18 campaign concludes. Can said:

"I still have a contract here until the end of the season. I give everything for the club, I will try to give everything for the club.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"The rest is down to my agent, and I'm just responsible for performances on the pitch. Of course, if I have a contract I will always give my best, or I will try to give my best."





While the Reds are eager to keep the 24-year-old at the club, negotiations over a new contract have repeatedly stalled as the Merseyside club remain unwilling to insert a buy-out clause in a new deal - a system that the club do not entertain. Can come on leaps and bounds since Jürgen Klopp came to the club in 2015, proving himself as a reliable central midfield option.

In other news, Klopp has rejected claims that he's lining up a move for Stoke City and England keeper Jack Butland in the January transfer window - despite his side's notorious struggles to find a consistent stopper. The former Borussia Dortmund manager asserted that he intends to allow Loris Karius to fight for the number one shirt, preferring to solve the problem from within.

The Reds will look to build upon their thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester City last weekend - which saw Pep Guardiola's league leaders beaten for the first time this season - as they travel to relegation candidates Swansea City.

With the battle for Champions League qualification hotting up, Klopp's men will be determined to claim the three points at the Liberty Stadium.