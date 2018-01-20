Liverpool Midfielder Vows to Focus on Reds Despite Juventus Rumours: 'I Will Give Everything'

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can have reiterated that his focus remains entirely on the current season with Liverpool, despite the fact that his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Rumours persist that the German international is lining up a summer switch to Serie A serial winners Juventus, with a pre-contract agreement believed to be on the verge of completion.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the former Bayer Leverkusen man claimed that his only focus at the moment is the current season with Liverpool, but remained coy on his future plans once the 2017/18 campaign concludes. Can said:

"I still have a contract here until the end of the season. I give everything for the club, I will try to give everything for the club.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"The rest is down to my agent, and I'm just responsible for performances on the pitch. Of course, if I have a contract I will always give my best, or I will try to give my best."


While the Reds are eager to keep the 24-year-old at the club, negotiations over a new contract have repeatedly stalled as the Merseyside club remain unwilling to insert a buy-out clause in a new deal - a system that the club do not entertain. Can come on leaps and bounds since Jürgen Klopp came to the club in 2015, proving himself as a reliable central midfield option.

In other news, Klopp has rejected claims that he's lining up a move for Stoke City and England keeper Jack Butland in the January transfer window - despite his side's notorious struggles to find a consistent stopper. The former Borussia Dortmund manager asserted that he intends to allow Loris Karius to fight for the number one shirt, preferring to solve the problem from within.

The Reds will look to build upon their thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester City last weekend - which saw Pep Guardiola's league leaders beaten for the first time this season - as they travel to relegation candidates Swansea City. 

With the battle for Champions League qualification hotting up, Klopp's men will be determined to claim the three points at the Liberty Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters