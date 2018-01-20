Newcastle Fans on Twitter Not Happy With Club's Supposed Interest in Everton Star

Newcastle fans are taking part in the time-honoured tradition of speaking their minds on Twitter about their club’s transfer business.





This time, they’re expressing their anguish after rumours of a move for Everton winger Aaron Lennon started to surface.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Everton recently signed Theo Walcott from Arsenal on Wednesday and that would surely see Lennon’s time on the pitch severely reduced, despite already making 19 appearances this season and nabbing two assists in the process.

And despite the apparent low price for the 30-year-old, Magpies fans are still not happy that they’re being linked to the former England international.

With reasons such as Lennon’s age, or the fact that Newcastle have plenty of wingers already, this doesn’t look like it’s a signing that fans would great with great ovation.