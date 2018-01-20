Nigeria Coach Says Leicester City Star Ahmed Musa Is Returning to Former Club CSKA Moscow

Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa will be returning to CSKA Moscow, according to Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr.

Musa joined the Foxes in 2016 for, at the time, a club record fee of around £16m from CSKA Moscow. He played 32 times in his first season for the club, scoring four times. But this season, he has only made two appearances for Leicester City, in cup matches, scoring a goal in both games.

Foxes manager Claude Puel admitted earlier this month that the 25-year-old could be leaving the club during the January transfer window.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr seemed to confirm the player's exit from the club when he revealed Musa is returning to his former club in Russia. According to Score Nigeria, Rohr said: "Ahmed Musa is going back to CSKA in Russia, that is good news, because they like him there very much and he will get to play more."

Musa enjoyed a good spell with the Russian club between 2012 and 2016, scoring 42 goals in 125 appearances for CSKA Moscow. During his time there, he won the Russian Premier League three times, while also winning the Russian Super Cup twice and the Russian Cup.

If he does go, he will be leaving a Leicester City side who are currently eighth in the Premier League table. They are three points off Burnley and eight points behind Arsenal, who fill the two places above them.

The Foxes will host Watford next in the Premier League on Saturday as they bid to climb the league table.