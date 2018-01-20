Palace Star Zaha Reveals How He's Changed as a Player Since His Ill-Fated Man Utd Spell

Wilfried Zaha has stated his belief that he is a 'different player' now to the one that failed to live up to expectations as a 20-year-old at Manchester United.

The Crystal Palace talisman joined United from his current club in 2013, but he suffered a crisis of confidence and a lack of game time - Zaha making just four appearances in all competitions during his two-year spell at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his thoughts behind the failed move, Zaha chose not to really reflect on how badly it went and instead explained how the experience had made him a more determined player.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

He said: "I am a different player to the one that went to Man Utd at 20. I am 25 now, I have played a lot more games and I understand what I am better at and what I am not good at and what I need to improve on. The player that went to Man Utd is totally different to now."

After a loan return to Selhurst Park, Zaha made a £4m switch back to Croydon in February 2015 and has gone on to become a key part of the Palace side.

Asked why his form has been much improved since his return - particularly this season, the winger stated that it wasn't a difficult question to answer.



He continued: "I am just playing good football. I don't feel like I'm in the form of my life, I am just playing well and there is more to come.

"I feel I can improve even more. Last season when we were battling again I managed to score goals and was playing well. Every season I am understanding the game more and the best is yet to come."

A player who made me want to be a footballer and has always inspired me. Thank you @10Ronaldinho 🙌🏿 👑 #legend pic.twitter.com/CpNtIOoPry — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) January 17, 2018

The Eagles have enjoyed a resurgence under Roy Hodgson since the veteran boss replaced Frank de Boer in the dugout, with just two defeats in the last 12 hauling them away from the relegation zone.

And Zaha paid tribute to 70-year-old Hodgson for masterminding their climb up the Premier League table due to his knowledge and structure within the team.

Zaha added: "The gaffer understands. He has worked with all ages, he knows how to speak to us younger lot and the older lot. He is not trying to do something he can't do, he just keeps it professional and it works."