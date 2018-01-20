Peter Stoger Rues First Half Display as Kagawa Header Rescues BVB Draw in Berlin

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger has said that his side didn't offer enough in attack against Hertha BSC at the Olympiastadion. However, the 51-year-old also claimed that there were positives to take from Dortmund's second-half comeback.

Hertha striker Davie Selke put the hosts into the lead just 42 seconds after the restart in Berlin, with Shinji Kagawa nodding Dortmund back onto level terms later in the second-half.

Despite neither side being able to find a winner, Stöger was happy with how his team performed following the introduction of 18-year-old striker Alexander Isak on Friday.

(You may also like Borussia Dortmund Boss Peter Stoger Says Aubameyang Has Apologised for Conduct Amid Arsenal Links)

"The opener was difficult to defend, Hertha did well down the flank," Stöger told Eurosport (via bvb.de) regarding Hertha's goal. "And those balls into the box are always horrible. Selke did well too.

"We didn't get into the game as much as we wanted in the first half and didn't really get at them. We were much better in the second half, found the little pockets of space and were much more in the game."

Hertha BSC manager Pál Dárdai also spoke after the game, claiming that he was "satisfied" with claiming a point against Dortmund, with Die Alte Dame now sitting comfortably nine points clear of the relegation places in the Bundesliga table.

"After taking the lead we should've scored the second goal, we had the chances with our switch-play," Dárdai said. "But towards the end, Dortmund cranked it up and then it gets tough against the world-class players they have. We're satisfied with the point."