Peter Stoger Rues First Half Display as Kagawa Header Rescues BVB Draw in Berlin

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger has said that his side didn't offer enough in attack against Hertha BSC at the Olympiastadion. However, the 51-year-old also claimed that there were positives to take from Dortmund's second-half comeback.

Hertha striker Davie Selke put the hosts into the lead just 42 seconds after the restart in Berlin, with Shinji Kagawa nodding Dortmund back onto level terms later in the second-half.

Despite neither side being able to find a winner, Stöger was happy with how his team performed following the introduction of 18-year-old striker Alexander Isak on Friday.

(You may also like  Borussia Dortmund Boss Peter Stoger Says Aubameyang Has Apologised for Conduct Amid Arsenal Links)

"The opener was difficult to defend, Hertha did well down the flank," Stöger told Eurosport (via bvb.de) regarding Hertha's goal. "And those balls into the box are always horrible. Selke did well too. 

"We didn't get into the game as much as we wanted in the first half and didn't really get at them. We were much better in the second half, found the little pockets of space and were much more in the game."

Hertha BSC manager Pál Dárdai also spoke after the game, claiming that he was "satisfied" with claiming a point against Dortmund, with Die Alte Dame now sitting comfortably nine points clear of the relegation places in the Bundesliga table.

"After taking the lead we should've scored the second goal, we had the chances with our switch-play," Dárdai said. "But towards the end, Dortmund cranked it up and then it gets tough against the world-class players they have. We're satisfied with the point."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters