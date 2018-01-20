PHOTO: Sanchez Appears to Confirm Man Utd Transfer After Posting Comment on Fan's Goodbye Message

Arsenal star Alexis Sánchez appears to be on the brink of a January move to Manchester United after the Chilean commented on a goodbye post from Arsenal Fan TV favourite, Troopz.

The passionate Gooner, who is a regular on 90min's YouTube channel, offered his thoughts on Alexis' imminent move to United, claiming that "it's time to say goodbye" to the Chilean in a heartfelt Instagram post.

📷 | Alexis Sánchez comments on Arsenal Fan TV’s Troopz’ goodbye message on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/of3NNQ5WYg — Man Utd Stuff (@ManUtdStuff) January 19, 2018

However, one thing Troopz wouldn't have expected is for Alexis to appear in the comments of his post, with the Manchester United-bound winger appearing to confirm that his time at Arsenal has come to an end.





Arsenal look set to acquire Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of the deal that will see Alexis move to Old Trafford - a real coup given the club's awful handling of Alexis' contract situation.

The Gunners were faced with losing their star man for free in the summer, a prospect that is still true for Mesut Özil and Jack Wilshere. However, the ability to bring a former transfer target to the club in exchange for Alexis could prove to be a fantastic bit of business for Arsenal.

With the Gunners also linked with a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal fans will be eager to see Mkhitaryan team up with his former Borussia Dortmund colleague at the Emirates and replicate the form they showed at the Westfallenstadion during the 2015/16 season.