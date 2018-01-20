AS Roma Set to Lower Asking Price for Double Transfer as Dzeko Reportedly Agrees to Chelsea Move

Chelsea look ready to complete the double signing of Emerson Palmieri and Edin Džeko after AS Roma lowered their asking price for their two players to just €50m plus add-ons, according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio.

It had recently been suggested that Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could be loaned to the Giallorossi in order to sweeten the deal.

However, the Di Marzio report goes on to say that officials in Rome are "no longer convinced" by the Belgian international and the club could just seek a cash-only deal for Džeko and Emerson.

From Carroll to Crouch to Dzeko all in the space of 6 hours.



Chelsea Football Club everyone. — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) January 18, 2018

(You may also like 8 Large Men Chelsea Could Sign at Centre Forward After Andy Carroll & Peter Crouch Speculation)

Antonio Conte is desperate to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window and Džeko, who has reportedly already agreed to move to Stamford Bridge, is seen as the perfect alternative to Álvaro Morata.

The Italian manager is also keen to bring an alternative to Marcos Alonso into the club this month. Having previously been interested in Juventus star Alex Sandro, Conte now looks happy to bring Roma's Brazilian full-back to west London to bolster his defensive options.

It is understood that after the inclusion of performance-based add-ons - which will likely centre around team and player performance - that a deal to bring Džeko and Emerson to the Premier League could rise to €60m.

Džeko has previous experience in the Premier League, with the Bosnian spending a total of five years on the books at Manchester City and playing a vital role in their title-winning campaign 2012.

Despite the 31-year-old never being able to replicate the world-beating form he showed at VfL Wolfsburg, Džeko has found his feet in European football once again following his first spell at the Stadio Olimpico in 2015.