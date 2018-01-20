AS Roma Set to Lower Asking Price for Double Transfer as Dzeko Reportedly Agrees to Chelsea Move

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Chelsea look ready to complete the double signing of Emerson Palmieri and Edin Džeko after AS Roma lowered their asking price for their two players to just €50m plus add-ons, according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio.

It had recently been suggested that Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could be loaned to the Giallorossi in order to sweeten the deal. 

However, the Di Marzio report goes on to say that officials in Rome are "no longer convinced" by the Belgian international and the club could just seek a cash-only deal for Džeko and Emerson.

(You may also like  8 Large Men Chelsea Could Sign at Centre Forward After Andy Carroll & Peter Crouch Speculation)

Antonio Conte is desperate to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window and Džeko, who has reportedly already agreed to move to Stamford Bridge, is seen as the perfect alternative to Álvaro Morata.

The Italian manager is also keen to bring an alternative to Marcos Alonso into the club this month. Having previously been interested in Juventus star Alex Sandro, Conte now looks happy to bring Roma's Brazilian full-back to west London to bolster his defensive options.

It is understood that after the inclusion of performance-based add-ons - which will likely centre around team and player performance - that a deal to bring Džeko and Emerson to the Premier League could rise to €60m.

Džeko has previous experience in the Premier League, with the Bosnian spending a total of five years on the books at Manchester City and playing a vital role in their title-winning campaign 2012.

Despite the 31-year-old never being able to replicate the world-beating form he showed at VfL Wolfsburg, Džeko has found his feet in European football once again following his first spell at the Stadio Olimpico in 2015.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters