Rumours of Imminent Malcom Deal Gets Spurs Fans Excited on Social Media

January 20, 2018

Tottenham fans across the internet are rejoicing as reports surface of a possible move for talented Bordeaux winger Malcom.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs held talks over the last week with a view to securing his signature for £35m, with the deal set to be completed at the end of the current season.

This comes after recent reports suggested that the Brazilian international had rejected advances from Spurs’ bitter rivals Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has scored seven goals and created six so far this season in Ligue 1 and would have plenty of room to improve in the Premier League.

Tottenham supporters expressed their delight over social media, believing that he can add some attacking spark into Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

