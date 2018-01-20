Tottenham Star Christian Eriksen Waxes Lyrical About Spurs Duo Son Heung-min & Victor Wanyama

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen praised the contributions of his teammates Son Heung-min and Victor Wanyama ahead of their Sunday clash against struggling Southampton.

Son joined Spurs in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen and has since made 117 appearances for the club, netting 40 times. 11 of those goals has come this season for the 25-year-old, who has developed into one of the Premier League's best attackers.

Wanyama signed for Tottenham a year later and appeared 47 times in his first campaign, scoring five goals. This season, however, has been hampered by injury, which has seen the 26-year-old make only six appearances.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Ahead of Tottenham's game with Southampton this weekend, Eriksen praised teammate Son for his impact during his time at the club.

As quoted by Sky Sports, the 25-year-old said: "He could have had a lot more attention than he has had because he has done very well since he's been here.





"At the beginning here he was getting used to the rhythm of the Premier League but now he's topping up the performances with the goals and he's great to play alongside."

Eriksen also credited midfielder Wanyama for his ability as a defensive midfielder.

He continued: "He's a fantastic teammate. A team player who always puts his foot in and does the work for the team. On the pitch, I know if I go forward there is a guy behind me who will try to win the ball back so we can go forward again. He knows his role and he plays it very well.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"On the pitch you can trust him; he's safe on the ball, a good passer, a good tackler and of course he's a strong guy who you don't get past very easily. He has a bit of everything for a holding midfielder."





When asked whether the success on Tottenham's season would be judged on the club winning a trophy, the Spurs midfielder said it would be dependent on how the season progresses.





He continued: "Depends on how it goes. You could play a very good game against Juve and still lose and it would be very disappointing, but we could also go on and see how far that competition goes for us.

"Everyone says to take one game at a time but there's nothing else we can do. It's the same in all the cup games and we'll see where we go next. We feel comfortable and confident right now."