Both Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho have revealed that the most anticipated transfer of the January window is close in their post-match press conferences, as speculation continues about Alexis Sanchez's seemingly imminent switch to Manchester United.

Several reports have also claimed that the Chilean forward has already travelled to United's Carrington training ground to complete his medical and finalise the deal, as the details of Henrikh Mkhitaryan's switch in the other direction to Arsenal remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, the Mail have been so bold as to claim that Sanchez's part of the deal is already 'complete'.

Speaking after his side's hard fought 0-1 win over Burnley, Mourinho candidly called the move 'so close'.

"It's so close, so close, so close that if it doesn’t happen, it’s not going to happen,” Mourinho said to reporters, as quoted by the Independent.

“I’m positive, I know my people are doing everything, absolutely everything they can, the owners with the green light, Mr [Ed] Woodward working hard, everybody is giving everything they can, and I think they will be successful.”

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger seemed to confirm that Sanchez has already travelled up to Manchester, and that the next 48 hours should see the deal decided, with Mkhitaryan's moving the other way remaining pivotal to any agreement.

When asked about Sanchez's omission from the match day squad as Arsenal beat Crystal 4-1 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon, Wenger said (via the Telegraph): “I was tempted but I didn't take him because there is the question of him moving to Manchester United.

“You cannot drive up north and as well play football. The next 48 hours will be decided one way or another. If you want to have a bet, it could happen. It happens only one way if the other way happens. It must be coordinated.”

Both managers' words seem to hint that it is Mkhitaryan's part in the transfer which has delayed the deal. Reports earlier in the week suggested that the Armenian playmaker was not overly convinced about a move to the Emirates, while his agent Mino Raiola has been bullish about the 2016 Bundesliga Player of the Year's centrality to the deal.

"Sanchez is part of the Mkhi deal, not the other way around," Raiola said. "Mkhi is going to do what is best for him. He has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, so it's his decision."

The Mail, however, claims that terms on the swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan were finalised on Saturday morning as 29-year-old Sanchez travelled north ahead of completing an evening medical and agreeing terms on a contract worth around £450,000 a week.