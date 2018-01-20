Javier Hernandez short-lived West Ham career appears to be closer to ending after Besiktas had an €8.5m bid accepted for his services.

The Mexican striker is surplus to requirements at the London stadium despite only joining the Hammers last summer, and Turkish giants Besiktas have opted to swoop for Hernandez as they look for a replacement for the departed Cenk Tosun, according to Goal.

Hernandez moved to the capital in a £16m deal last July as ex-boss Slaven Bilic looked to add goals to his first-team squad, but since David Moyes' appointment, the former Manchester United marksman has hardly had a look in.

That has led to Moyes revealing that the man dubbed 'Chicharito' is free to depart the club even though Hernandez penned a three-year deal upon his arrival.

Besiktas sold Tosun to Everton for around £27m earlier in January and need a new goalscorer to help them continue their fight to retain their league crown.

The club's chairman Fikret Orman has returned to London - the scene of the thrashing out of terms for Tosun - to secure a transfer for Hernandez that would see the diminutive attacker move to the Vodafone Arena before the end of this month.

Hernandez is thought to have agreed personal terms to the tune of €3.5m-a-year, though there is no word on the length of his contract with Kara Kartallar.

A return to Old Trafford was mooted for Chicharito after it was made clear that he had no future with West Ham but, with Alexis Sanchez set to join Jose Mourinho's men, the 29-year-old has had to look elsewhere for regular football.

Hernandez has bagged just four goals in 21 games for West Ham, and some Irons fans will be sad to see him go despite his lack of goalscoring form.

Hammers fans booed Bilic during one match at the end of his tenure for hauling Hernandez off the field and the West Ham faithful have surely now seen the last of him.