Report: Zidane Claims There's 'No Problem' With Real Madrid Directors After Kepa Transfer Saga

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has claimed that no rift has been opened up with the club's hierarchy following the recent transfer speculation linking Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Frenchman appeared to land himself in hot water with Real Madrid's president, Florentino Pérez, after suggesting that Kepa was not needed in the Spanish capital - something which was rumoured to be in connection with Luca Zidane's future at the club.

However, Zidane confirmed that there would be no new additions to the Los Blancos squad and the 45-year-old has since appeared to reach an understanding with Pérez - who was the driving force behind Madrid's interest in Kepa.

"There is no problem between club [hierarchy] and me," Zidane said, as quoted by ESPN writer Dermot Corrigan. 

"We are not going to sign anyone. If you ask someone else they might answer, but for me there is no difference of opinion between club and coach."

Real Madrid have been having a tough time in La Liga this season and Zidane's side currently sit just one point ahead of fifth place Villarreal.

Currently with the worst goal difference in the top four, it had been rumoured that Kepa would come into the squad to offer a long-term option in between the sticks at the Santiago Bernabéu.

It was also suggested that Real Madrid would look to bolster their attacking line, with Inter Milan goal machine Mauro Icardi the name on everyone's lips. 

However, Zidane is keeping his faith in the current crop of players and will be hoping a successful run in the Champions League could save his job come May.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters