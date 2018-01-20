Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has claimed that no rift has been opened up with the club's hierarchy following the recent transfer speculation linking Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Frenchman appeared to land himself in hot water with Real Madrid's president, Florentino Pérez, after suggesting that Kepa was not needed in the Spanish capital - something which was rumoured to be in connection with Luca Zidane's future at the club.

However, Zidane confirmed that there would be no new additions to the Los Blancos squad and the 45-year-old has since appeared to reach an understanding with Pérez - who was the driving force behind Madrid's interest in Kepa.

"There is no problem between club [hierarchy] and me," Zidane said, as quoted by ESPN writer Dermot Corrigan.

"We are not going to sign anyone. If you ask someone else they might answer, but for me there is no difference of opinion between club and coach."

Real Madrid have been having a tough time in La Liga this season and Zidane's side currently sit just one point ahead of fifth place Villarreal.

Currently with the worst goal difference in the top four, it had been rumoured that Kepa would come into the squad to offer a long-term option in between the sticks at the Santiago Bernabéu.

It was also suggested that Real Madrid would look to bolster their attacking line, with Inter Milan goal machine Mauro Icardi the name on everyone's lips.

However, Zidane is keeping his faith in the current crop of players and will be hoping a successful run in the Champions League could save his job come May.