An 'Absolutely Devastated' Salomon Rondon Posts Touching Message on Twitter to James McCarthy

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon admitted on Twitter that he was "absolutely devastated" after Everton midfielder James McCarthy suffered a horrific double leg break in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

The Venezuelan forward, when attempting to shoot, accidentally struck McCarthy's planted leg, causing the injury.

He immediately drew the attention of the referee and called for medical support, and needed to be consoled by manager Alan Pardew after breaking down in tears.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Rondon later took to Twitter to offer his support to McCarthy, who it was confirmed by boss Sam Allardyce had broken both his tibia and fibula.





"Absolutely devastated. Rivalries are forgotten about when a colleague suffers such an unlucky injury," wrote Rondon. "Really hope to see you back playing again soon, @JMcCarthy_16."

Rondon remained on the pitch after the incident, and came within inches of scoring a winning goal for his side when he struck the bar with a long range effort in the second-half.

"Salomon was traumatised because he probably heard a break or something, a noise that would have affected him, he's that kind of person," Pardew told Sky Sports.

"I wasn't sure if he was going to carry on but he got himself together after being affected and, fair play to him, he was the best player on the pitch today.

"He was awesome for us and it was such a shame he hit the bar at the end. He was terrific in everything he did.”

The draw left West Brom in 19th place in the Premier League standings, while Everton remain in ninth.