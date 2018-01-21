Arsenal Set to Make a Move for Brazilian PSG Forward Due to Lack of First-Team Chances

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Lucas Moura, who has yet to make a start for Paris-Saint Germain this season, could be making a move away from Ligue 1 this transfer window with the  Premier League possibly being his next destination

ESPN have reported that Lucas Moura is set to be on the move, with Arsenal apparently weighing up their options and having a keen interest in the player's services. 

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

The Brazilian forward has made just five substitute appearances for Paris-Saint Germain this season. 

Therefore, the Brazilian is eager to leave the French capital in order to play first-team football, with the likes of Neymar, Di Maria, Mbappe and Cavani ahead of him in the pecking order. 

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

Lucas, 25, has confirmed within a recent press conference his future within the capital and Unai Emery's side. 

"Is there a chance that I stay this winter? I do not think so. With what the coach has said, it looks like this is the end of my Paris story," the 25-year-old stated. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Lucas has made just over 150 appearances for Paris-Saint Germain, however, the Brazilian international will look to find his football elsewhere, with the Premier League looking like his likely destination. 

Regarding a move away from Paris-Saint Germain, Lucas had this to say: "I have offers but I cannot talk about them. I like English football very much, it is truly one of the best leagues in the world.". 

Arsenal are also allegedly interested in the services of fellow countryman, Malcolm. Despite this, Tottenham are also interested in the player so the Gunners may solely focus on acquiring the services of Lucas Moura. 

