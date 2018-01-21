Müller, Lewandowski Brace Secures Win for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich moved 16 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with an unconvincing 4-2 victory over a relegation-threatened SV Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena, coming from behind to secure all three points. Goals from Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski helped guide Jupp Heynckes' attacking side to a narrow victory, with Bayern looking on course to secure the Bundesliga title this season in record time.

After seeing Robert Lewandowski miss the chance to test Jiří Pavlenka with a header early on in the game, Werder Bremen danger man Max Kruse saw a header rebound off the post in a rare venture forward for the visitors.

The hosts were struggling to assert their dominance in the early stages of the game and Franck Ribéry was the only Bayern player to force Pavlenka into a save, with the Frenchman's effort comfortably being kept out.

Werder Bremen punished Bayern for their apathetic start to the game and took a shock lead after 24 minutes through Jérôme Gondorf.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Die Werderaner showed some impressive passing around the edge of the box before the 29-year-old midfielder poked the ball through the legs of Sven Ulreich for his first goal in a Bremen shirt, with Joshua Kimmich just unable to clear the ball off the line.

However, the visitors were not able to hold their lead until half-time. Jérôme Boateng floated a pinpoint cross into the box which Bayern's captain, Thomas Müller, plucked out the air with an outstanding touch.

The German international then fired the ball past Pavlenka after creating half a yard of space with some intelligent movement, bringing Bayern back onto level terms just before the break.

Bayern found another way past Pavlenka through Robert Lewandowski just 15 minutes after the restart, with the Polish striker having been a passenger for much of the game.

The 29-year-old rose highest from a corner to send a header into the back of the net and put Jupp Heynckes' side in front for the first time in the match.

However, after some calamitous goalkeeping from Sven Ulreich, Niklas Süle helplessly turned a Max Kruse corner into the back of his own net, gifting Werder Bremen an avenue back into the game.

Just minutes later, it was Pavlenka's turn to make a mistake after Lewandowski's powerful header went underneath the Czech's outstretched hand and a far from convincing Bayern side restored their lead.

Despite looking to close out the game, Bayern still found time to get on the scoresheet yet again before the full-time whistle.

Colombian playmaker James Rodríguez dinked a clever through ball into the penalty area, bypassing the Werder Bremen back line, and Müller raced through to calmly guide a volley into the back of the net.