Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Left Frustrated Following Quick Equalizer in Draw Against West Ham

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted that the timing of West Ham's equalizer frustrated him following the Cherries 1-1 draw with the Hammers at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Ryan Fraser opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 71st minute, however within ten seconds of the restart West Ham grabbed their equalizer through Javier Hernandez.

Speaking after the game, Howe admitted that he was left frustrated at the timing of the equalizer but claimed that the players should not be blamed for a lack of concentration at conceding the goal, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We didn't start the game particularly well, we came under pressure early but did well to defend that and not concede. We grew into the game and scored a great goal from our perspective, and looked a real threat on the counter-attack in the second half.





"The frustrating thing is the timing of their second goal. There was no time to enjoy it or build on it, which is frustrating. I don't think the lads switched off or that it was a concentration issue, it was just the fact we didn't win two big headers outside our box.





"It's a frustration because at that stage I thought we were the better team and we were looking to build upon a great goal."

The draw at West Ham was Howe's 100th Premier League match as a manager and when asked about the landmark figure the Englishman admitted that his time has been very enjoyable and that he hopes that there will be more good experiences to come in the future.

"Quite a few highs, quite a few lows. When you come into the Premier League, you never know what to expect. It has been a great experience so far, and hopefully there's more to come."

Despite throwing away the lead, a positive does come from the draw as Bournemouth's unbeaten run in the league was extended to five games. Both Junior Stanislas and Josh King made their returns from a short spell out with injury on Saturday and Howe was delighted to see his key men back on the pitch.

"Junior's pass for our goal was sublime. He's got the quality and makes us play very good football, so we're delighted to have him back. Josh has been such a key player for us in recent times, hopefully those guys can give us a real lift."

The point lifted the Cherries above Crystal Palace in the table into 12th position, just one point behind West Ham. Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to face Chelsea in the Premier League.