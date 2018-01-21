Carlos Carvalhal Adamant Swansea City Can Survive Premier League Relegation Fight Without Signings

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal has insisted his side can avoid the Premier League drop this season, even if they do not add to their squad this month.

The Swans currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the English top-flight, six points from safety with high-flying and high scorers Liverpool next on the agenda for the Welsh side.

....which also features a look back at one of the all-time top pitch-invaders, the Swansea fan who took matters into his own hands during an EIGHT-NIL defeat at Anfield in 1990. pic.twitter.com/f0Mw5lCWo4 — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) January 20, 2018

(You may also enjoy Picking the Best Potential Swansea XI to Face Liverpool on Monday)

However, despite being faced with the challenge of overcoming the Reds, who are unbeaten in their last 18 outings across all competitions, the Portuguese manager is confident the recent improvements he has seen from his side will be enough to carry them to their objective of survival come May.

"100% we can stay up without signing anyone", Carvalhal said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"It is my job to push everyone. If the thing is still progressing, and we can get the injured players recovered, we can create belief and commitment and fight to the end.

Carlos Carvalhal on transfers:



"The boat is on the sea and the bait is on the hook. I am not on the boat, I am on the beach watching. They are players I want; they have to be the players a manager wants.”



You what mate? pic.twitter.com/X9I9mSi6Fy — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) January 12, 2018

"I saw a lot of progress in the last five games and the first 45 minutes in the FA Cup win against Wolves on Wednesday was really very good.

"When we are refreshed and if we play at that level for 90 minutes, then it will be difficult for any opponents to beat us.

Carlos Carvalhal is only the fourth Portuguese to manage a Premier League club but three of his first five matches in charge of Swansea have been against Portuguese managers. I'm here all week. #QuickMaffs — JW (@Chillstter14) January 17, 2018

"Our three league games - against Watford, Tottenham and Newcastle were all very balanced - and we continue to play at that level, but the signs are positive."

Despite claiming the lack of need to add to his squad, the 52-year-old's side have been linked with a number of players this winter.

The report suggests that Ajax winger Amin Younes turned down any interest from the rock-bottom Premier League outfit, while Atletico Madrid forwards Kevin Gameiro and Nicolas Gaitan, as well as West Ham United striker Andre Ayew, are understood to still be on Swansea's radar.