Chelsea Reportedly Extend Target-Man Search to Burnley Striker Ashley Barnes

Chelsea's apparent search for a target man has seen them pick up interest in Burnley forward Ashley Barnes, per Sky Sports.

Blues supporters have been left rather infuriated after seeing the Premier League champions linked with the likes of Andy Carroll, Fernando Llorente, Christian Benteke and Peter Crouch this month; and the latest rumour could leave them feeling pretty fed up.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Antonio Conte is believed to be in the hunt for another striker to provide competition for the out-of-form Alvaro Morata, with Michy Batshuayi deemed not good enough.

The Belgian got a rare start in Morata's absence against Brighton on Saturday, but did not get on the score-sheet. He did, however, provide a sublime assist for Willian for the Blues' second goal of their 4-0 win.

Barnes, meanwhile, has only made eight starts for the Clarets so far this season, scoring four times in 26 total appearances in all competitions.

Sky claim that Chelsea have not made any attempts to contact Burnley as yet, but the 28-year-old does fit the profile of striker Conte is keen on adding to his side.

Meanwhile, the Blues are reported to be on the verge of signing AS Roma forward Edin Dzeko, though. The former Manchester City striker has been hitting the heights in Italy since his move from the Etihad, and scored twice against Conte's side during the group stage of the Champions League.

According to Sky Italia, Chelsea are ready to pay €50m plus €10m in add-ons to land Dzeko and his teammate Emerson Palmieri, a left-back, before the close of the transfer window.