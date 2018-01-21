Claude Puel Feels the Future is Bright as Leicester Cruise Past Watford

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

After Leicester put two past an out-of-form Watford on Saturday, the Foxes' not so new manager feels the worst may be behind them. 

Leicester have gone through a rough festive period, losing three of their five December matches. After beating Watford however, the Frenchman feels that his team are capable of much better and has taken some comfort from his sides' three clean sheets on the bounce. 

After the Watford win, Puel said, as reported by Eurosport:

''The run of games over Christmas and New Year was hard, but we’re coming through now with clean sheets and victories. If we can maintain a positive attitude, the signs are good.''

For those who watched Saturday's match, it was clear that although Watford did have their chances, Leicester remained in control for the majority of the game and their manager even felt the team could have snatched a few more:

''It would have been nice to score more goals because we had a lot of chances, but in the end it’s a good victory against a good team''.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Puel also gave credit to Watford and made the point that the victory is all the sweeter as Watford are a very good side. However, Marco Silva's team are currently going through a dreadful run of results, winning only one of their last five.


''We’re satisfied, of course, because it’s a good reward for the players and their hard work. We knew it would be a difficult game against a powerful team, but we responded well to the battle.''

Leicester will now look to their next game away to Everton; Sam Allardyce's side haven't won since mid-December and will find it very hard against this Leicester side if they can perform how they did against Watford. 

