Daniel Levy Adamant Harry Kane Will Remain at Tottenham Despite Real Madrid's Proposed £200m Offer

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is adamant Harry Kane will remain at the club past the summer, even if they receive a world-record bid from Real Madrid.

Recent reports suggested that Los Blancos were preparing an offer that would eclipse the £200m paid by Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona last summer to secure the services of Neymar in order to take the England international to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at the end of this season.

However, the Spurs chief has claimed the club are prepared to resist any transfer attempt that may come their way from the current La Liga title holders, and that they will not be forced into selling any of their players come the conclusion of this campaign.

"I'm 100 per cent confident. Every single player that we want to keep, I can assure you will be playing for Tottenham Hotspur next season", Levy told Sky Sports.

"Mauricio's strategy has always been that if an opportunity arises that he thinks can improve the squad then we will need to look at it, but January is always a very difficult window."

There is little surprise as to why Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane have continued to show interest in Kane, with Real currently enduring one of their toughest spells in the club's recent history.





Ahead of matchday 20, Los Blancos have netted 20 times less than that of league leaders Barcelona, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Isco and Marco Asensio all sharing the Madrid's leading goalscorer charts with four apiece.

The 24-year-old would certainly offer the struggling Bernabeu outfit some much needed firepower, having become Spurs' all-time Premier League leading goalscorer earlier this month after netting for the 98th time in the top flight.