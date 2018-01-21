David Wagner 'Frustrated' By Result Against Stoke But Remains Confident of Huddersfield Resurgence

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner still believes his side can crawl away from the relegation places despite a 'frustrating' 2-0 loss to Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

After a cagey affair in the first half, two second half goals from an impressive Stoke side were enough to give Paul Lambert a win in his first game in charge, and extended the Terries' winless run of Premier League games to six.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Wagner admitted they were beaten by the better side and reassured fans they would try to recover quickly. He said: "It's a frustrating result for sure and it's a deserved defeat, even if I can say my players gave everything.





"We have to be honest and say Stoke showed their individual quality; they were very aggressive and limited our offensive game.

"It's frustrating because of the result even if the effort and attitude was there. We accept it and we'll try to recover as quickly as we can."

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

It was a full debut for Huddersfield's new signing Alex Pritchard, however he was substituted on the hour mark along with Tom Ince after being largely ineffective, meaning the Terriers have now scored just one goal in their last four Premier League games.

Wagner also admitted his side found it increasingly difficult once the first goal was scored and the atmosphere was lifted around the stadium. He added: They've taken the atmosphere from the stands and they've limited our game. We were not able to create anything. After we conceded the first goal, it was even more difficult.





"We were not strong enough technically in the offensive. We didn't close the wings for the first goal and Scott Malone was unlucky.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"But we made an easy mistake for the second, giving the ball away and they countered. We have seen before and it is nothing new in the Premier League. You makes mistakes and you get punished.

"We have to try to turn this as quick as we can. With the attitude and desire we have shown today, if we continue to show it I have no concerns that we will turn this around."

The loss means Huddersfield remain in 14th place, however are now just three points off the relegation zone and face a tough home game against a free-scoring Liverpool side in their next Premier League game.